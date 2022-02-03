Aviation safety concerns led to the rollout of the fast wireless networks, operated by Verizon and AT&T, twice being pushed back during a months-long battle that pitted airlines against the telecom giants. When the companies were ready to flip the switch last month, the White House stepped in to secure limits on the deployment after airlines warned of chaos.
Although the disruptions have proved to be limited, Nicholas Calio, chief executive of the industry group Airlines for America, told the committee in written remarks that on some days, carriers are still left “simply hoping for good weather so flights can be cleared to land at their intended destinations.”
Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), the committee’s top Republican, has faulted the Biden administration’s handling of the rollout, joining with other members of his party in a statement last month that said the White House had “sleepwalked through this botched process.”
But in prepared remarks, Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), the committee’s chairman, said the leadership of the Federal Communications Commission during the Trump administration had missed opportunities to tackle the problems.
“The FCC’s history of subordinating transportation safety to corporate broadband interests has predictably resulted in the current mess we find ourselves in and must change if we hope to avoid a similar result in the future,” DeFazio said.
DeFazio said Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC’s chairwoman, was unavailable to attend the hearing.
FCC spokeswoman Paloma Perez said Rosenworcel was invited to the hearing but had a prior commitment. She added that Rosenworcel was scheduled to meet with DeFazio and Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) separately on Wednesday.
The FAA has warned since the fall that radio altimeters, which provide altitude measurements and are critical for landing in poor visibility, could be susceptible to interference from the 5G network, which operates on nearby airwaves. As the networks have come online, the agency has cleared 90 percent of commercial planes to continue flying.
Wireless carriers in recent weeks have provided additional information about the location of their transmitters, allowing the FAA to conduct a more thorough analysis of how the 5G C-band signals interact with aircraft altimeters. The new data has enabled the FAA to reduce areas around airports where special steps must be taken to prevent potential interference from 5G signals — a step the agency says will enable more towers to be activated in major markets.
On Thursday, the House committee also will hear from the leaders of groups representing the aviation and wireless industries, which have been at odds for months over the rollout.
Meredith Attwell Baker, chief executive of CTIA, a wireless industry group, wrote in prepared remarks that the aviation industry relied on faulty data to stoke concerns about 5G.
“Aviation interests primarily rely on a single industry study, but that study applied flawed methodology and implausible scenarios to claim interference,” she wrote.
Baker wrote that evidence from other countries with similar 5G networks, combined with the initial rollout in the United States, shows the new technology presents no danger.
Calio sought to downplay the dispute between the industries, saying airlines were supportive of 5G, and blamed the government for not acting sooner.
“The truth of the matter is that both of our industries have been thrust into this avoidable economic calamity by a government process that failed to provide an adequate amount of interagency communication, understanding and recognition of decisional consequences,” he wrote.