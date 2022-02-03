A: We are putting a lot of investment into several trail projects east of the river. We just finished the new Malcolm X Trail that runs along the east side of 295 from Firth Sterling Avenue, right over the new South Capitol Street Bridge, all the way down to [Martin Luther King Jr.] Avenue SE. It’s a beautiful new trail. On the other side of I-295, the South Capitol Street Trail is almost fully designed. We’re looking to advertise for construction this year and hopefully build it next year. That’s over three miles of trails that start right where the new trail piece from the Frederick Douglass Bridge stops and goes all the way down to Blue Plains, at the edge of the District. It will connect with a trail that Maryland is working on … and essentially [people will be able to] ride all the way down to National Harbor. East Capitol Street is in design, and it will have bike lanes. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do protected bike lanes on East Capitol Street and we have gotten a lot of criticism for that, but we would have had to widen the street to do that.