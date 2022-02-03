“Chief Anzallo is a trusted leader in MTPD who has built important relationships with our communities and jurisdictional police partners,” Wiedefeld said in a statement. “He demonstrates genuine concern for helping to solve very difficult challenges that are unique to our business and the region. I know he will be an effective leader for MTPD.”
Metro officials said Anzallo, who was Pavlik’s assistant chief, has been focused on recruiting new officers, improving the accountability of officers — who have faced allegations of unnecessary use of force and racially biased policing — and protecting transit workers against assaults from riders.
“I’m truly honored to lead extraordinary men and women who wake up every day with a willingness to be positive examples in our communities,” Anzallo said in a statement. “I look forward to coming to work each day, and I’m excited to lead this department and elevate 21st century policing needs.”
Before joining MTPD as assistant police chief in 2018, Anzallo worked as a Metropolitan police officer for more than 30 years.