Friday’s cancellation numbers were slightly better than Thursday, when more than 5,200 flights were canceled.
Friday’s storm brought freezing rain to the Northeast, causing power outages and making roads from the Hudson Valley to Massachusetts treacherous for travel. Most of the storm advisories and warnings, however, were set to expire Friday night. when the storm was expected to move offshore.
Airports were hit hard; more than half of scheduled departures out of Boston’s Logan International Airport were canceled Friday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Airports across New England reported significant numbers of cancellations. Vermont’s Burlington International reported that nearly 70 percent of flights canceled, according to FlightAware.
Many flights that were departing Friday were experiencing other problems, with more than 3,500 reports of delays.
In Texas, airports were still reporting high cancellations. At Dallas-Fort Worth International, which briefly shut down Thursday because of snow and ice, 40 percent of Friday’s departures were canceled, according to FlightAware. Two carriers with large hubs and their headquarters in the Dallas area, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, had canceled more than 1,200 flights by midday Friday.
28,000 cancelled flights later, airlines are still looking to get the upper-hand over omicron, weather
Despite the cancellations, carriers remain optimistic that demand for travel will surge after weather improves and the effects of omicron begin to fade. The coronavirus variant depressed demand for travel, as well as reduced the airline workforce as the number of positive cases among employees surged.
In a Jan. 11 memo sent to employees, United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby said 3,000 employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s only in recent weeks that airlines have seen the number of positive cases return to more manageable levels.
Airlines say they are seeing positive signs of a turnaround, with bookings increasing for travel in March.