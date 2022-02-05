News of Bastian’s letter requesting government involvement was first reported by Reuters. Delta has previously called for an industry-wide effort to keep passengers from boarding competitors’ flights after being banned for disruptive behavior.
Delta has recently submitted more than 900 names to the Transportation Security Administration so that it can pursue civil penalties, Bastian said. “While such cases represent a small fraction of overall flights, the rate of incidents with unruly passengers on Delta has increased nearly 100 percent since 2019,” he wrote. “We fully support using the full force of the law in these cases.”
Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration received 5,981 reports of unruly passengers, of which 4,290 were mask-related. There were 1,099 investigations of unruly passenger incidents, or a roughly sixfold increase from 2020 and more than seven times that of 2019.
Bastian’s letter comes after Lauren Beyer, a senior executive at the Airlines for America trade group, told House lawmakers in September that “there are legal and operational challenges with airlines sharing those lists amongst one another.” She did not appear to provide specifics and could not be immediately be reached for comment early Saturday.
Many incidents were related to face coverings, which the Biden administration has mandated that passengers wear on board. Delta alone has put 1,900 people on its “no-fly” list for refusing to comply with masking requirements, Bastian wrote.
Last month, a Delta passenger on flight from Dublin to New York was charged with assaulting and intimidating a crew member. He ignored dozens of requests to mask up, threw a drink can at the head of another passenger, kicked the seat in front of him, and refused to sit down and wear a buckle during landing, according to federal court documents.
And in another Delta flight in December, a woman allegedly punched and spit on a man following a mask dispute.
Unruly airplane behavior prompted harsher penalties and more enforcement. People are still acting out.
Other major airlines have seen similar incidents. In one American Airlines flight from Miami to London last month, an allegedly “disruptive customer” refused to put on a mask, prompting pilots to turn the plane around an hour after it had left Miami. The passenger was put on the airline’s list of people not allowed to fly pending additional investigation.
In an American flight in January bound for Miami from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, a passenger entered the plane’s cockpit during boarding, and “caused damage,” according to a spokeswoman.
In November, Garland ordered federal prosecutors to prioritize investigations into crimes committed on planes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” he said.