Under the terms of the merger, Frontier would control a 51.5 percent stake in the new company.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Frontier to further democratize air travel,” Spirit president and chief executive Ted Christie said in a statement announcing the merger. “This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultralow fare competitor to serve our Guests even better, expand career opportunities for our Team Members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public.”
Added Barry Biffle, Frontier’s president and chief executive: “Together, Frontier and Spirit will be America’s Greenest Airline and deliver more ultralow fares to more people in more places.”
When combined, the new airline would be able to offer more than 1,000 daily flights to more than 145 destinations in 19 countries, the carriers said. The two said the merger will deliver $1 billion in annual consumer savings and add 10,000 direct jobs, in addition to “thousands of additional jobs” at the companies’ business partners.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year if it meets various conditions, including a regulatory review process and approval by Spirit shareholders. Frontier’s controlling stockholder already has approved the transaction and related issuance of shares of Frontier common stock.
The combined company’s management team and other elements, including where it will be based, will be decided by a committee headed by William A. Franke, chair of Frontier’s board of directors, and the managing partner of Indigo Partners, majority shareholder of Frontier.
