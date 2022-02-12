D.C. transportation officials said a consultant’s inspection one year ago found the inner lanes’ steel support beams had deteriorated, and DDOT inspectors saw in the past week that the problem had grown significantly worse. The bridge has been federally required to have a consultant inspection annually since it was rated in “poor” condition in 2018, officials said, and the city does its own inspections about twice a month.

DDOT director Everett Lott said Saturday that closing some lanes to limit vehicle weight on the bridge was “something we’ve been talking about.” However, he decided Friday to close the inner lanes around 10 p.m. after hearing the forecast for up to two inches of snow Sunday, which would require plows and other heavy equipment on the bridge. DDOT tweeted a traffic advisory at 10:45 p.m., saying the closures were “effective immediately.”

“Out of an abundance of caution and in anticipation of the snow tomorrow, we wanted to make sure we didn’t put any additional pressure on the bridge,” Lott said Saturday.

Lott also had in mind recent failures of aging bridges in other cities. A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed last month, hours before President Biden was scheduled to arrive to highlight new federal funding to repair and replace the nation’s aging infrastructure. No one was killed, but some people were hospitalized. A 3.3-mile bridge over the Mississippi River in the Memphis area also closed for three months of emergency repairs last year after alarmed inspectors called 911 to report a large crack in a critical steel support beam.

“We wanted to make sure we were being overly cautious,” Lott said.

The partial closure comes just as many commuters are starting to return to the office at least a few days a week and as traffic volumes have continued to rebound during the pandemic.The work won’t start until materials arrive — a schedule likely to be affected by pandemic-era delays in the supply chain, Lott said. However, DDOT officials said, they wanted to limit the weight on the bridge in the meantime and complete the work before the onslaught of summer tourist traffic.

The bridge, which typically carries more than 150,000 vehicles daily, has not had a major rehabilitation since it opened in 1964, he said.

DDOT will either replace or repair the deteriorated beams depending on the availability of materials such as steel beams, Lott said. The goal is to enable the bridge to safely support the weight of regular traffic until a full rehabilitation can be done in a couple years using federal funding the city expects to receive as part of the recently approved $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill, he said.

DDOT also plans to use federal infrastructure funds to rehabilitate the H Street bridge in Northeast near Union Station, which is also rated in “poor” condition, Lott said. The city also plans to replace the Lorraine H. Whitlock Memorial Bridge on Benning Road NE over Kenilworth Avenue and CSX tracks, also rated as “poor.”