D.C. transportation officials said a consultant’s inspection one year ago found deterioration in the steel support beams, and DDOT inspectors saw in the past week that the problem had grown significantly worse. The bridge has been federally required to have a consultant inspection every two years since it was rated in “poor” condition in 2018, officials said. The city has a consultant inspection done annually and does its own inspections about twice a month, a DDOT spokesman said.

DDOT Director Everett Lott said Saturday that closing some lanes to limit vehicle weight on the bridge was “something we’ve been talking about.” However, he decided Friday to close the inner lanes about 10 p.m. after hearing the forecast for up to two inches of snow on Sunday, which would require plows and other heavy equipment on the bridge. DDOT tweeted a traffic advisory at 10:45 p.m., saying the lane closures were “effective immediately.”

Traffic Advisory Effective Immediately: Theodore Roosevelt Bridge (I-66) Lane Closures, and Weight Restriction of Ten (10) Tons. For full details of the closure, please visit: https://t.co/wGeArlKEo8. — DDOT DC (@DDOTDC) February 12, 2022

“Out of an abundance of caution and in anticipation of the snow tomorrow, we wanted to make sure we didn’t put any additional pressure on the bridge,” Lott said Saturday.

Lott also had in mind recent failures of aging bridges in other cities. A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed last month, hours before President Biden was scheduled to arrive to highlight new federal funding to repair and replace the nation’s aging infrastructure. No one was killed, but several people were hospitalized. A 3.3-mile bridge over the Mississippi River in the Memphis area also closed for three months of emergency repairs last year after alarmed inspectors called 911 to report a large crack in a critical steel support beam.

“We wanted to make sure we were being overly cautious,” Lott said.

The partial closure comes just as many commuters are starting to return to the office and as traffic volumes have continued to rebound during the pandemic. The work won’t start until materials arrive — a schedule that could be affected by pandemic-era delays in the supply chain, Lott said. However, DDOT officials said, they wanted to limit stress on the bridge in the meantime and try to complete the work before the onslaught of summer tourist traffic.

The bridge, which typically carries more than 150,000 vehicles daily, has not had a major rehabilitation since it opened in 1964, Lott said. A DDOT spokesman said the steel beams have corroded over time from the salt mixture laid down for snowstorms.

News of the sudden partial closure caught local officials and transportation watchers by surprise.

Arlington County Board Vice Chair Christian Dorsey (D) said DDOT is right to prioritize motorists’ safety over convenience. But he questioned why DDOT didn’t discuss with county officials a decision that will create “substantial delays” for bridge users and “systemic impacts elsewhere.”

“Arlington should have been consulted before such consequential action was taken,” Dorsey said in a text. “We could have contributed to exploring all ways to mitigate the challenges the lane closures will cause.”

Ragina Ali, a spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic, questioned why motorists weren’t given more notice about lane closures on such a major artery, even if the emergency work is necessary.

“While we recognize road and bridge repairs are a major inconvenience and create added congestion, they’re necessary for the safety of all road users,” Ali said. “Sadly, we’ve seen far too many incidents across the country where structural problems with bridges were not addressed, resulting in tragedy.”

DDOT will either replace or repair the deteriorated beams depending on the availability of materials, Lott said. The goal is to enable the bridge to safely support the weight of regular traffic until a full rehabilitation can be done in a couple of years using federal funding the city expects to receive as part of the recently approved $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, he said.

DDOT also plans to use federal infrastructure funds to rehabilitate the H Street bridge in Northeast Washington near Union Station. That bridge also is rated in “poor” condition, Lott said. The city also plans to replace the Lorraine H. Whitlock Memorial Bridge, also rated as “poor,” on Benning Road NE over Kenilworth Avenue and CSX tracks.