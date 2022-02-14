A representative of EDP Management Group, which has an office in Wilmington, N.C., and was listed by the FAA as the aircraft’s registered owner, said that eight people had died and that the company planned to gather more information before providing a statement.
A preliminary FAA report said the plane “crashed into water under unknown circumstances.” The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the Pilatus PC-12.
The incident occurred about 18 miles northeast of Michael J. Smith Field, which is in Beaufort, N.C., according to the FAA.
The preliminary FAA report said one member of the flight crew and six passengers had died, but the agency said the number of people onboard was unclear. The NTSB referred questions about victims to local authorities. A spokesman for the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, which has been involved in the aftermath of the crash, said eight people were onboard.
Authorities said one body has been found and there is no indication of any survivors.
The Coast Guard said a Marine Corps air traffic controller reported the plane was “behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen.”
The Charlotte Observer reported that teens from a local high school may have been involved, quoting a statement from Carteret County Public Schools that said “crisis teams” were in place “as we await official word on the airplane crash.”