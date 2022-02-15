Boeing stopped deliveries of the jets last year amid mounting production quality problems, including tiny gaps in the planes’ fuselages. It is up to the FAA to decide when the company can resume turning them over to customers, and in the meantime, Boeing’s finances are suffering.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The FAA said it wants to carry out final inspections on all 787s — rather than letting Boeing perform the inspections — until it is convinced the company’s quality control is consistent and it has a plan for working on 787s in storage. The inspections will apply to both standard and export certificates, the agency said.

Boeing said in a statement that it respected the FAA’s regulatory role and would work with the agency.

“Safety is the top priority for everyone in our industry,” the company said. “To that end, we will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements.”

The FAA previously had decided to individually inspect new 737 Max aircraft before allowing those planes to resume flying after a pair of deadly crashes.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear when Boeing might resume delivering 787s. In an earnings call with analysts last month, Brian West, Boeing’s chief financial officer, said the company had made “meaningful strides” but wouldn’t make a prediction.

Advertisement

“We have work remaining to do, and we continue to hold detailed productive discussions with the FAA every step of the way,” he said.

Boeing has delivered 1,006 787s since 2011. The FAA’s decision Tuesday only requires inspections of new planes, and the agency has said the fuselage gaps do not pose an immediate safety risk.