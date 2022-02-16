Because of the artificially low markups, the protest alleges, the winning team will have “extreme difficulty” finding subcontractors, leading to delays and, potentially, construction companies quitting “due to massive cost overruns,” as occurred on the state’s Purple Line project. The light rail line, which also is being built as part of a public-private partnership, recently soared $1.46 billion over budget after the private consortium’s original contractor quit following years of disputes with the state over escalating costs.

The protest was filed by Capital Express Mobility Partners, a consortium led by Spanish firm Cintra. The companies sought a circuit court judicial review in September, after the Maryland Department of Transportation twice rejected the bid protest.

While court action is common on large infrastructure projects, it can inject significant risk because it can delay construction and increase costs, as occurred on the Purple Line. Higher construction costs also could be passed on to motorists via higher toll rates.

The legal case focuses on a “predevelopment agreement” awarded in August to Transurban, which also operates toll lanes in Northern Virginia, and Australian investment bank Macquarie. The team has begun designing the toll lanes at its own expense and will have the right of first refusal on a decades-long deal worth billions to build and operate them. Under the public-private partnership, the companies would finance the lanes’ construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue over 50 years.

The Transurban team initially included Atlanta-based Archer Western Construction, but it was not part of the final proposal.

The protest filing, now before Circuit Judge John M. Maloney, asks that MDOT disqualify the Transurban team or reopen the bid competition.

MDOT has said the Cintra team filed the protest too late under the rules of the solicitation and that its arguments represented “mere disagreements of a disappointed proposer,” according to filings in the case.

The state gave bidders “flexibility in managing financial risks” and required only that they have construction “management” experience, which the Transurban team does, MDOT officials have said. The agency also has argued that it made a “reasonable” choice based on the bid rules, saying the winning proposal had a “significantly higher” financial score — twice as high as Cintra’s — while Cintra had a “marginally higher” score on the technical merits.

MDOT said the Cintra consortium should have objected to the construction firm leaving the Transurban team in January 2021, when it first learned of it in a news release, rather than a month later, after it lost out on the contract. The losing bidder also didn’t object to MDOT’s formula for calculating the financial proposals’ scores, including the allowed pricing assumptions, until it lost, MDOT said.

The Cintra team has responded that it didn’t learn of the problems, including that MDOT would select a team without significant construction expertise, until the agency explained why it hadn’t won the bid.

A Transurban spokeswoman said the team has begun to solicit proposals and plans to select a construction contractor this summer.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has made the toll lanes his administration’s biggest “traffic relief” plan and has touted public-private partnerships as a way to tap private investors to help build expensive infrastructure. State officials say motorists should be able to buy their way out of traffic congestion when they need a faster or more reliable trip, while free-flowing toll lanes would help the Maryland suburbs attract jobs. The Beltway expansion would include a wider American Legion Bridge to replace the 60-year-old span, a notorious traffic choke point.

Opponents, including environmental groups and some local officials in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, say MDOT’s plan would damage streams and public parkland, bring more noise and air pollution to nearby communities, unfairly favor higher-income motorists and give short shrift to mass transit. Some also have objected to planning the toll lanes with the private sector’s profit motive in mind.

