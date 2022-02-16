Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines pilot and executive, was appointed by former president Trump in 2019 and took over the agency at a moment when it was left shaken by crashes of two new Boeing 737 Max jets that it had said were safe.
It fell to Dickson to restore confidence in the agency and remake its relationship with Boeing as it worked to ensure the jets were safe to return to the skies after being grounded worldwide.
“Although my heart is heavy, I am tremendously proud of everything we have accomplished together over the past several years,” Dickson wrote. “The agency is in a better place than it was two years ago, and we are positioned for great success. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve alongside you.”
Unlike most political appointees, FAA administrators serve fixed terms and Dickson was retained by President Biden. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg praised his leadership in a statement Wednesday night.
“Steve has been the FAA’s steady and skilled captain, and his tenure has been marked by steadfast commitment to the FAA’s safety mission and the 45,000 employees who work tirelessly every day to fulfill it,” Buttigieg said. “We are grateful for his years of service to our country and his lifelong dedication to making sure our aviation system is the best and safest in the world.”