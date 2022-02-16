Dickson, a graduate of the Air Force Academy and a former Delta Air Lines pilot and executive, was halfway through a tumultuous five-year term leading the agency.

He was appointed by former president Trump in 2019 and took over the FAA at a moment when it was left shaken by crashes of two new, but flawed, Boeing 737 Max jets the agency’s technical experts had approved as safe. It fell to Dickson to restore confidence in the agency and remake its relationship with Boeing as it worked to ensure the jets were safe after being grounded worldwide.

That latter stages of that work coincided with a pandemic that upended air travel and efforts to curb a wave of disruptive behavior onboard planes. In recent months he helped to shape a response to the launch of 5G wireless networks that the agency said threatened the safety of the aviation system, putting airlines at odds with wireless companies.

Dickson said that during his tenure, the agency’s staff had “done the hard work to reinvigorate our safety culture,” and “overcome some of the toughest challenges the agency and the aerospace sector have ever faced.”

“Although my heart is heavy, I am tremendously proud of everything we have accomplished together over the past several years,” Dickson wrote. “The agency is in a better place than it was two years ago, and we are positioned for great success. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve alongside you.”

After Trump nominated Dickson, Senate Democrats raised concerns about a claim of whistleblower retaliation during his time at Delta, and he was confirmed with only Republican votes. But unlike most political appointees, FAA administrators serve fixed terms and Dickson was retained by President Biden.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg praised his leadership in a statement Wednesday night.

“Steve has been the FAA’s steady and skilled captain, and his tenure has been marked by steadfast commitment to the FAA’s safety mission and the 45,000 employees who work tirelessly every day to fulfill it,” Buttigieg said. “We are grateful for his years of service to our country and his lifelong dedication to making sure our aviation system is the best and safest in the world.”

The Max crashes, attributed in part to design flaws the FAA had overlooked, called into question the agency’s role as one of the world’s leading safety regulators and put its close relationship with Boeing under searing scrutiny.

Early in his tenure, when Boeing indicated the Max could soon fly again, Dickson told FAA employees in a video message he recognized they might face pressure to act quickly but that the government would control the timeline.

“I want you to take the time you need and focus solely on safety,” Dickson said at the time. “I’ve got your back.”

In a survey of agency employees after the crashes that found festering criticism of FAA managers, Dickson earned relatively high marks.

In September 2020, he flew a revamped Max himself before ungrounding the jets in a bid to show how carefully the FAA had reviewed Boeing’s fixes.

“We have not left anything to chance here,” Dickson said as he approved the planes to fly again in November 2020. “I would put my own family on it, and we will fly on it.”

The Max returned to an air travel system upended by the pandemic. As the virus first spread, people all but gave up flying. When it showed signs of loosening its grip, travel began to pick up — and with it came a rise in disruptive behavior, often tied to disputes over a federal mask order.

Dickson launched an enforcement campaign that involved the FAA turning to little-used powers to levy hefty fines, while personally warning of the consequences.

The surge in unruly-passenger incidents has abated from its peak, but continues to alarm airline crews and executives, some of whom have called for a no-fly list to keep disruptive passengers off planes.

Dickson’s most recent challenge came as Verizon and AT&T prepared to switch on high-speed 5G wireless networks. The system uses airwaves close to those relied on by a safety device on commercial planes, prompting the FAA to warn that interference could prove dangerous, even as the wireless companies pressed ahead with launch plans.

The rollout ultimately led to few disruptions after the White House struck a last-minute deal with the wireless companies to put safeguards in place near airports. In testimony before a congressional committee this month, Dickson acknowledged that the late scramble “did not serve anyone well.”

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), the ranking Republican on the House Transportation Committee, thanked Dickson late Wednesday for his “outstanding leadership.”