MDOT has twice rejected the protest, saying it was filed too late and was incorrect. However, the judge’s ruling against the agency on the protest’s timeliness means it must reconsider the merits.

The legal challenge from a bid team led by Spanish firm Cintra poses potentially significant delays in the state’s plans to add two toll lanes in each direction to Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway. The winning team, Australian toll road operator Transurban and Australian investment bank Macquarie, started work shortly after being awarded a “predevelopment agreement” in August to design the lanes.

The Cintra protest filing asks that MDOT disqualify the Transurban team or reopen the bid competition.

MDOT did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the judge’s ruling.

Maloney said three of the bid challenger’s arguments had been filed in time, including its allegations that the winning proposal assumed unrealistically low construction costs that could result in massive delays and cost overruns. The judge said he agreed with the Cintra team that it could not have known about the winning bid’s cost assumptions until after it had been selected.

However, Maloney rejected the part of Cintra’s protest that alleges the winning team was less qualified because it lacked a lead construction contractor. He said the Cintra team should have protested the fact that another bid team no longer included a lead construction contractor in January 2021 — after the members of the bid teams were listed in a news release — rather than waiting until after it lost out on the contract a month later.

It was unclear whether the Cintra team would try to prevent Transurban from continuing its work on the toll lanes as the legal case proceeds. Douglas F. Gansler, a lawyer for the Cintra team who also is running in the Democratic primary for Maryland governor, declined to comment after the hearing.

In addition to the design work, the predevelopment contract gives the winning team the exclusive right to negotiate with the state on a broader contract worth billions to build the lanes, finance their construction and operate them for 50 years, while keeping most of the toll revenue. The companies are designing the lanes for up to $54 million at their own expense.

Gansler told the judge he expected the case to return to court because he presumed MDOT would again reject the protest.

“They’re going to reaffirm themselves anyway,” Gansler said in a 30-minute virtual hearing. “ … It’s like asking the elephant to pass the peanuts, reviewing their own decision.”

The Cintra protest alleges that the Transurban team “gamed” the selection process by basing its bid on unrealistically low markups for construction companies’ profit and overhead costs.

MDOT has said the team properly followed the solicitation rules, which gave the bidders “flexibility” in the financial risks they would assume. The bid rules limited how much a proposal could include in construction costs markups but did not include any minimum amounts.