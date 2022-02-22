Metro has a history of emergency response mistakes that have delayed evacuations and contributed to injuries or death, according to various investigations, including a 2015 electrical fire near L’Enfant Plaza. In that incident, a stalled train filled with smoke, killing a 61-year-old woman while sickening more than 80 others. In response, the Federal Transit Administration took the unprecedented step of assuming direct supervision of Metrorail safety until Congress created the safety commission in 2017.

The audit pointed out more than 15 ways Metro has improved safety or maintained preparedness, including training firefighters on the Metro system and keeping defibrillators and first-aid kits on hand, but it also said Metro continues to struggle with communication and coordination among agencies — including Metro Transit Police.

“The audit demonstrates that Metrorail has made some improvements since the 2015 smoke accident near L’Enfant Plaza Station, including markedly improved training and system familiarization for local first responders,” the report said. “However, this audit also demonstrates that there are many critical areas where Metrorail is not meeting its own written requirements, does not have adequate procedures, processes or requirements, or does not have adequate training, coordination and supervision.”

Metro officials said that the audit includes factual inaccuracies, but that the transit agency already is undertaking some of its recommendations, including expanding training and coordination, developing a checklist for use during emergencies and making emergency signs in trains and stations consistent.

“Our new Office of Emergency Preparedness includes seasoned professionals and we are making good progress on enhancing Metro’s prevention, planning, and response to emergencies,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in a statement.

The audit analyzed Metro’s safety-related equipment, signs and facilities, as well as its procedures, training manuals and records of past incidents and investigations. Safety commission inspectors interviewed Metro employees and visited stations as part of their probe, which took place last year.

The audit found that calls to 911 centers were inconsistent or incomplete, contributing to delayed emergency responses. It said the transit agency hasn’t clearly defined the authority and duties of its fire marshal and other fire-prevention roles. Emergency equipment in station medical cabinets was expired and covered in dirt, the audit said.

Metro also had no one assigned to maintain safety equipment, the safety commission said. The transit agency’s minimum tunnel emergency lighting levels are not compliant with National Fire Protection Association standards, the audit said.

Some of the most significant problems, according to the audit, involved transit police, who respond to nearly all agency emergencies but rely on the Rail Operations Control Center and other departments for safety from trains or electrocution from the system’s high-voltage third rails.

The audit found police officers or personnel “routinely enter the roadway,” despite not going through the training and qualification required to be on the track, “exposing themselves and others to the risk of serious injury or death.” The police department’s general orders, a rule and guidebook for officers, don’t include information about Metrorail safety, the safety commission said.

The audit included an example of police failing to follow rail safety guidelines on Dec. 13, 2020, when two trains were stranded on the Green and Yellow lines between Fort Totten and the Georgia Avenue-Petworth stations after power to the tracks went down.

With passengers stranded on trains, police evacuated the riders onto the track without the required safety precautions, such as the use of warning strobes and alarm devices.

The audit says police took the action despite objections from D.C. Fire workers, who would not go onto the track with police.

“Due to MTPD not following safety procedures, D.C. Fire and EMS personnel remained on the platform for their own safety,” the audit said.

A safety commission report from the incident noted that an employee from Metro’s Office of Emergency Management and a rail transportation supervisor joined a police sergeant on the track.

While the audit pointed out communications and protocol problems with outside agencies, it noted the importance of coordination between Metro safety officials and police.

“Regardless of whether external agencies are involved in an emergency response, it is critical that both MTPD personnel and other Metrorail staff operate from a shared understanding and common procedures; however, this is not currently the case,” the audit said.