Loudoun County Fire spokeswoman Laura Rinehart said crews responded near Red Rum Drive in Ashburn, where the plane had landed in an open area behind a commercial complex. She said the plane’s occupants were out when emergency responders arrived.
Police said they responded about 4:50 p.m. to a report of a small private plane that had “crash landed.” Authorities provided no details, saying the crash remains under investigation and that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were being notified.
The plane, manufactured in 1977, is registered to Dallas-based GTA Air, according to FAA records. The company confirmed it owns the plane but declined additional comment.
The emergency landing did not affect other Dulles operations, airport officials said.