UPDATE, 7:20 A.M.:

The crash has been cleared, officials said, and all lanes have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All travel lanes of Interstate 95 southbound were closed Wednesday between Washington and Baltimore after a tractor-trailer crash, Maryland traffic officials said.

Around 5:55 a.m., Maryland traffic officials tweeted that I-95 southbound was closed before Exit 41 in Howard County north of the District after a tractor-trailer crash involving an injury. Traffic is being diverted to Route 100, officials said, and delays stretch more than two miles.

An extended closure is expected, officials said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

This story will be updated.