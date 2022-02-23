Ports will have to apply for the newly announced money, which is not expected to be handed out until the fall, and is unlikely to help tackle inflation or shipping backlogs in the short term. But administration officials say the recent strains on supply chains have shown the need to invest in modernization at ports.

Acting Maritime administrator Lucinda Lessley said the money will help “remove bottlenecks by enabling ports to expand capacity and improve intermodal connections.”

Some ports processed record levels of cargo last year and struggled to keep up. With supply chains snarled before Christmas, the Maritime Administration set out a plan to help boost cargo capacity. On a visit to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach last month, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the challenges had effects on people’s lives.

“We’re very proud of what was achieved here,” Buttigieg said. “But the other side of the coin is that as long as the pandemic persists, as long as we are making up for decades of past disinvestment, we are going to see impacts on shipping times and shipping costs.”

As problems began to ease this year, freight costs remained high and travel times across the Pacific Ocean were long, contributing to higher prices.

Funding for ports is a small slice of the transportation spending in the $1 trillion infrastructure package, but it forms the core of the administration’s plans. The legislation includes about $5 billion specifically for ports, according to estimates by the American Association of Port Authorities.

While the grant program, which was almost doubled in size by the law, is focused on economic growth, the application criteria also reflect the administration’s priorities on climate change. Ports can apply to use the money to harden facilities against rising seas and to help reduce emissions.