Transit officials say they hope the discovery could be the means to end Metro’s longest and most extensive crisis in at least seven years. The cars, which make up nearly 60 percent of Metro’s fleet, have been out of service since mid-October, forcing the transit system to rely on a limited number of older cars. The train shortage has prompted four months of service reductions at a time when Metro needs fare-paying customers as more commuter return to offices.

“We have collected and analyzed sufficient data to identify probable root causes and will now proceed with finalization of dynamic testing in order to validate or reject the theories,” Wiedefeld said.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the rail system’s regulatory agency, suspended the cars after a National Transportation Safety Board investigation into an October derailment revealed that the defect that pushed a train off the tracks had been found in more than two dozen cars over four years. The suspension was briefly lifted in December after Metro presented the commission with a plan to screen the cars daily, but it was soon reimposed after safety inspectors said Metro was deviating from its inspection guidelines.

On Jan. 13, Wiedefeld said Metro would take 90 days to search for the cause of the defect — which the NTSB investigation has not determined — while also testing more efficient and automated methods to inspect car wheels.

“The work is on schedule,” he told board members Thursday.

Wiedefeld said the transit agency’s consultant, Colorado-based Transportation Technology Center, told him it was “very likely” a combination of factors were at fault, “which tells me that the mitigations obviously will have to be varied, as well.”

“In this testing phase, we expect to learn what factors are ruled out and we will continue to update the board, the [safety commission], the NTSB and other stakeholders when we can isolate those root causes, and what that tells us about the timeline to return the rail cars,” he said.

Wiedefeld also said Thursday that Metro has started moving out of its aging Judiciary Square headquarters and into a new home at L’Enfant Plaza. The move has been expected since the transit system reached a deal in February 2020 to lease its Jackson Graham Building headquarters across from Capital One Arena to a development company that plans to renovate the 48-year-old building into a commercial and retail center.

Stonebridge, a regional development group, and Rockefeller Group, which has built office buildings in New York, D.C. and Tysons, are planning to add three floors, transform the facade and turn the building’s entrances into walkways that lead to retail stores on the ground floor.

Metro projects the move will save $130 million over 20 years, consolidating its office workforce that is currently spread out in multiple locations. Two other new Metro buildings are under construction in Maryland and Virginia, which Wiedefeld said should open in the next year.

About 1,100 Metro employees worked in the Jackson Graham building before the pandemic.

“Employees will be moved in phases into the tremendous new headquarters building beginning in the next few weeks,” Wiedefeld said. “This is a significant milestone for Metro’s office consolidation plan, which reduced our office building footprint from 10 to four facilities.”

Wiedefeld said the headquarters will include a retail space and office floors it will rent out, providing the transit agency with additional revenue.