“We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK,” Delta said in a statement. “Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes.”

Aeroflot continues to operate into the United States, with flights bound for New York, Los Angeles and Miami scheduled in the coming days. Delta does not directly fly into Russia or Ukraine.

Britain has banned Aeroflot from operating in its airspace, and soccer team Manchester United ended a sponsorship deal with the airline, the BBC reported. British Airways is also canceling flights to Moscow.