“The mask requirement remains in place and we will continue to assess the duration of the requirement in consultation with CDC,” TSA spokeswoman Alexa Lopez said Friday.

The CDC’s revised approach and decisions by local and state officials to drop mandates could leave transportation as one of the few remaining settings in which people are required to wear masks.

The transportation mandate has fueled a rash of conflict on airplanes and in airports, with the Federal Aviation Administration logging record numbers of complaints about unruly passengers. The agency says the vast majority of reports have been mask-related.

The FAA has proposed more than $1 million in fines for badly behaved passengers and the TSA has issued another $400,000 in penalties.

The guidance the CDC issued Friday takes a new approach to measuring the risks that communities face from the virus, focused on the strain faced by medical systems. The shift means that only about 28 percent of the population lives in areas where the agency recommends universal mask-wearing, while previously almost everyone did.