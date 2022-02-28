The FAA used such a panel, known as a Technical Advisory Board, to review changes to the Max as it worked to re-approve the plane as safe, drawing on staffers from elsewhere in the Transportation Department, the Air Force and NASA. It is also using one to help with the review of Boeing’s new long-range 777X jet.
The agency said the approach goes beyond changes to aircraft safety oversight that Congress required after the crashes, which claimed 346 lives.
The board’s responsibilities will vary but could involve analyzing the risks posed by new technologies and determining whether the right FAA experts had been involved in the approval process. Investigations after the Max crashes found that the FAA had an incomplete view of a new system that ultimately malfunctioned, forcing the planes into dives.
The FAA has been taking steps to stiffen its oversight of aircraft manufacturers in recent months and has come to rely more heavily on its own staff to conduct reviews, rather than drawing from experts at the companies. This month it also released a proposal to ensure that experts inside the companies are free to raise safety concerns with the FAA.
The job of overhauling the agency’s approach to safety fell to Administrator Steve Dickson, who took the job just months after the second Max crash. He has announced his resignation, effective at the end of March.