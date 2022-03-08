Metro spokeswoman Lynn Bowersox said board members plan to vote on the resolution Thursday.
“The Board will develop a process to search for a permanent Inspector General, and will be developing that process in the near term,” she said in a statement.
Bowersox declined to elaborate on why the decision was being made, saying Metro’s policy is not to comment on personnel matters. Metro did not make Febles available for an interview.
Cherrington had come to Metro after serving as assistant inspector general for investigations at the State Department. Over his five years, he had led investigations into waste and fraud at Metro, including a probe that resulted in the discovery of a scam that falsely billed Metro for janitorial products and other supplies worth more than $300,000.
Cherrington, in November, launched a joint investigation with the Transportation Department’s inspector general’s office into the discovery of a wheelset defect that has sidelined Metro’s fleet of 7000-series rail cars since mid-October.
The investigation aimed to determine why Metro’s leaders did not know about the malfunctions, which first appeared during routine inspections in 2017, and failed to inform Metro’s regulatory agency, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, about the problems. That investigation is ongoing.
Metro Board Chairman Paul Smedberg did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Cherrington did not immediately return a phone message.