“We’re going to keep looping the Beltway until we’re heard,” Brase told reporters Tuesday after members of the group met with Cruz and Johnson. “We’re not going anywhere.”

Story continues below advertisement

It wasn’t clear whether the meeting with lawmakers would alter the group’s plans for the week. Brase said previously that the convoy intended to remain at Hagerstown Speedway through at least Saturday — but he also has said he hoped to wrap up by Wednesday.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if these meetings are going to be successful,” he told supporters Monday evening. “I don’t know if our voice is truly going to be heard on Capitol Hill.”

A supporter yelled out, “They will!” Crowds at the speedway have displayed support for former president Donald Trump and disdain for President Biden.

Brase told the crowd there have been small victories already, listing mask mandates that have dropped since the first members of the convoy departed last month from Adelanto, Calif

Story continues below advertisement

Monday night, the initial group was joined by another convoy of nearly 150 trucks and cars, blaring their horns when they arrived at the speedway.

“That’s what freedom sounds like!” Brase said of the honking. “All across this country, people know this convoy is happening and people that have never stood up before are starting to stand up. And if there’s at least one win out of this whole thing, it’s that we woke America up.”

Advertisement

The group began its protest Sunday, with two loops around the 64-mile Beltway and a single loop Monday. While a “passionate faction” has voiced support for heading into the nation’s capital, Brase said there are no plans to do so. Authorities said traffic disruptions Monday were minimal, and there were no reports of convoy-related incidents.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) said she spoke Monday with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, who said he wasn’t expecting security threats as a result of the convoy.

On Monday, it took about 25 minutes for the convoy to pass, with several breaks in between. On almost every overpass between Hagerstown to the Beltway, onlookers waved flags and signs. Convoy drivers honked in response.

Authorities across the D.C. region have monitored the group and warned drivers about potential traffic problems. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said that the agency will continue to follow the plan it had in place over the weekend.