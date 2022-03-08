“We’re going to keep looping the Beltway until we’re heard,” Brase told reporters Tuesday after members of the group met with Cruz and Johnson. “We’re not going anywhere.”

As the meeting was taking place, a convoy of trucks, SUVs and cars was looping the Beltway for a third day. As with previous days, there were no immediate reports of problems during the single, 64-mile loop.

“We’re making our statement,” one trucker said in a radio transmission. “Just be safe.”

Cruz and Johnson praised Brase and other members of the group, saying their actions serve as an example to Americans. Crowds at the speedway have displayed support for former president Donald Trump and disdain for President Biden.

“God bless all of you,” Johnson said. “I think your stories are so powerful.”

Brase, who said earlier that the convoy intended to remain at Hagerstown Speedway through at least Saturday, hinted Tuesday that convoy members might remain in the Washington area longer and are seeking to meet with more lawmakers.

“We could go indefinitely right now if that’s what it takes,” Brase said Tuesday. He said the group has more meetings scheduled Tuesday afternoon, but did not elaborate.

Brase told the crowd Monday night there have been small victories already, listing mask mandates that have dropped since the first members of the convoy departed last month from Adelanto, Calif. The initial group was joined Monday by another convoy of nearly 150 trucks and cars, blaring their horns when they arrived at the speedway.

“That’s what freedom sounds like!” Brase said of the honking. “All across this country, people know this convoy is happening and people that have never stood up before are starting to stand up. And if there’s at least one win out of this whole thing, it’s that we woke America up.”

The group began its protest with two loops around the Beltway Sunday and a single loop Monday. While a “passionate faction” has expressed support for heading into the nation’s capital, Brase said there are no plans to do so. Authorities said traffic disruptions Monday were minimal, and there were no reports of convoy-related incidents.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) said she spoke Monday with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger, who said he wasn’t expecting security threats as a result of the convoy.

On Monday, it took about 25 minutes for the convoy to pass, with several breaks in between. On almost every overpass between Hagerstown to the Beltway, onlookers waved flags and signs. Convoy drivers honked in response.

Authorities across the D.C. region have monitored the group and warned drivers about potential traffic problems. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said that the agency will continue to follow the plan it had in place over the weekend.