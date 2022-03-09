Metro officials have made rehabilitating a steel-lined tunnel between L’Enfant Plaza and the Potomac River bridge Metro’s top structural priority. At the same time, crews will repair and restore the bridge. Neither have undergone major work since they were built more than 40 years ago, Metro said.

“While service outages can be disruptive, we know they are foundational for maintaining safe and reliable service,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “We have a lot of work to do this year and we will tackle major state of good repair projects while also introducing new service.”

The repairs will stop a water intrusion and strengthen the lining of the tunnel outside L’Enfant Plaza, Metro officials said. Crews also will rewire miles of cables for communication used by jurisdictions on both sides of the river. The concurrent projects are expected to last until spring 2023.

Metro will announce specific rail service changes later this year as construction plans are finalized, Metro officials said.

During the disruption, the Blue Line will continue to link the District and Arlington, as well as Reagan National Airport and stations south of the Pentagon.

Metro also will continue its platform reconstruction project, a major part of the agency’s 10-year, $15.5 billion Capital Improvement Program. The platform project involves the rebuilding of outdoor platforms at 20 stations that are wearing out from decades of use and weather, while also modernizing stations by adding LED lighting, improved platform shelters and large digital information screens.

The next group of stations scheduled to have concrete platforms replaced include New Carrollton, Landover and Cheverly. The Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations also will be closed for safety upgrades.

The five Orange Line stations will be shut down between May 28 and Sept. 5, Metro said. Free shuttle buses will serve all five stations.

Stadium-Armory will be the eastern terminus of the Orange Line during the project, Metro officials said.

In September, construction of new tracks connecting the future Potomac Yard station to existing Metrorail tracks will be completed, as will performance and safety testing before the station opens in the fall. The work will require a six-week shutdown of rail service south of the Reagan National Airport station between Sept. 10 and Oct. 22, Metro said.

Other work Metro has planned this year that will require weekend shutdowns, single-tracking or other delays includes replacement of drainage pumping stations and discharge line piping at the Medical Center, Wheaton, Metro Center, Federal Triangle and L’Enfant Plaza stations.

Crews also are planning to work on tunnel leak mitigation projects between Silver Spring and Forest Glen, and between Tenleytown and Friendship Heights.

The last phase of a tunnel ventilation project is also planned between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park to improve tunnel safety. The National Transportation Safety Board ordered the work after a 2015 electrical fire at L’Enfant Plaza that resulted in a stalled train filling with smoke, killing one passenger.

Dates of those construction projects have not yet been announced.

The projects, while still months away, add to what already has been a disruptive period for Metro customers during the pandemic.