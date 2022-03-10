“During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor. This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science," an administration official said in a statement.

The announcement comes as a growing number of states have rolled back rules that people wear masks indoors and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its rules on mask-wearing. The revised guidance details new metrics designed to help individuals assess the risk in their community so they could determined whether extra precautions are needed.

The shift also signaled the Biden administration’s view that the United States has entered a different, potentially less dangerous phase of the pandemic and that after more than two years of living with the virus, most communities have greater protection against severe disease because of widespread immunity gained from both vaccinations and infections. It also acknowledged the increased availability of treatments, testing and higher-quality masks.





Airlines began requiring customers to wear masks in mid-2020 as part of the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Trump administration declined to put a mask mandate in place, but shortly after taking office, Biden issued an order that required masks be worn in all transportation settings.

While numerous studies show mask-wearing can reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the mandate has fueled a rash of conflict on airplanes and in airports. The vast majority of onboard incidents reported to the Federal Aviation Administration have been mask-related, the agency said.

In 2021, the FAA received nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passenger behavior and more than 70 percent of cases were mask-related. The agency has proposed more than $1 million in fines related to disruptions that also have included assaults on crew members, other passengers and violations of airline alcohol policies.

In hope of deterring bad behavior, the TSA — charged with enforcing the federal mask mandate in airports, on trains and in other transportation settings — last year doubled fines for violations to as much as $1,000 for first offenders and up to $3,000 for second offenders. The agency said in February it has imposed nearly $400,000 in civil penalties against more than 600 mask violators.

The mandate has drawn the ire of several Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky). Paul and other Republicans have introduced legislation aimed at rescinding the requirement.

At a Senate hearing in December, Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the ranking Republican on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, pressed airlines executives on when the requirement would be dropped. Gary Kelly, then-chief executive of Southwest Airlines, told lawmakers he thought masks didn’t add much protection because of air exchanges on commercial aircraft. The exchange drew pushback from Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, who also was on the panel. Kelly announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus the next day.







