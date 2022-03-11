“We are filled with sadness at the loss of another member of the Metro family,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “Frontline workers remained steadfast in their commitment to keeping the region moving throughout the pandemic, and we must remember and honor the sacrifices made by all essential workers."
Metro has documented 4,031 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. More than 3,900 employees have recovered from covid-19 and returned to work, according to Metro.
The agency took steps to protect workers during the pandemic, such as reducing service, lowering the number of employees on shifts and enforcing rear-door-bus boarding for nearly a year.
In September, the transit system became one of a handful of public transportation agencies to require its employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly. The mandate came after 45 percent of employees had been vaccinated.
Current employee compliance with the vaccine or test requirement is 98 percent, Jannetta said.