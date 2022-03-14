After taking the weekend off because of a snowstorm in the region, convoy organizers announced Monday the group would resume their usual Beltway loop. They left the Hagerstown Speedway about 10 a.m., but this time with plans for a detour into Washington.

Mike Landis, a People’s Convoy co-organizer, said the group will drive on the Beltway, exit onto Interstate 395 and go past the Pentagon, then continue onto Interstate 295, return to the Beltway and finish the loop before heading to Hagerstown.

“Today we’re getting right next to their walls,” Landis said. “We’re not going to go in and throat-punch them just yet, even though I know we would all love to do that.”

Organizers decided to go through the city to display “a bigger presence,” convoy leader Brian Brase said in an interview.

“We are still here, and we’re not going anywhere yet,” Brase said. “It won’t be stopping, it won’t be blocking anything, they’ll just be driving through.”

The detour will bring the full convoy into the District for the first time since it began Feb. 23 in Adelanto, Calif., en route to Hagerstown, where its members have been since March 4.

Convoy leaders say they want to hold lawmakers accountable for the government’s pandemic responses, saying they are frustrated with vaccination requirements for health workers, federal employees and military personnel intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Though many pandemic-related restrictions at state and local levels have been blocked or rescinded, convoy organizers have rallied supporters by calling mandates an infringement on their freedoms.

A broader range of grievances has also brought people to the cause, evident in signs, flags and chants from drivers and supporters in Hagerstown. Some have expressed far-right beliefs and misinformation that equate mandates to slavery, falsely claim “Trump won,” referring to the 2020 presidential election, and repeat QAnon conspiracies.

The People’s Convoy had also hoped to hold a nearly two-week permitted trucker protest on the Mall starting Monday, but the application was partially denied because of other events already booked during that time frame, according to National Park Service records.

The Park Service was working with the group on another date, location and the conditions for the protest when the People’s Convoy withdrew the application Sunday night, according to Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst. The NPS accepts permit applications on a rolling, first-come first-serve basis.

“As far as we are concerned, the books are closed on that proposal,” Litterst said.

The convoy originally aimed to bring 500 trucks, 1,000 cars and campers, and up to 100,000 people to the Mall between 3rd and 12th streets on Jefferson and Madison drives from March 14 at 12:01 a.m. until noon March 26, according to the application submitted by Brase.

In conversations with NPS leadership, Brase said he was considering reducing the number of tractors without trailers from about 50 to 75, to no more than 50, according to a letter from Robbin Owen, chief of the Park Service’s permits management division. Brase also was considering reducing the number of participants from a range of 10,000 to 100,000 to no more than 200.

Brase said the permit application was a “contingent plan in order to bring trucks down in a symbolic display where we were going to park on the National Mall.”

On the application, Brase said he estimated “a bunch of numbers because I had no idea who was going to show up and I wanted to make sure it was protected.” But after speaking with authorities about logistics, he said he did not feel comfortable with the “strain” this would put on city and federal agencies. To address it, Brase said, he came up with a smaller number of participants, but decided against it.

“Ultimately, it just didn’t sit well with me not being able to bring everybody down in. I didn’t like the idea of having to select who gets to go down there,” Brase said. “They never told me I had to cut it down at all. They were totally willing to facilitate that. It’s a First Amendment right protest. But I was trying to, I guess, make it easier on them.”

The application submitted by Brase also did not include enough information for NPS to evaluate it, according to a letter that requested plans for security, medical aid, transportation, a final list of equipment and information for points of contact.

The group was not planning acts of civil disobedience, according to the application. The application also references “TenFourDC plans,” referring to the annual protest of “over regulation” of the trucking industry that Brase has helped to coordinate on the Mall. When asked on the NPS form if the group thought an individual or group would seek to disrupt their event, Brase wrote “antifa,” referring to anti-fascist activists.

The convoy of big rigs, RVs and pickups began circling the Beltway last week, repeating the demonstration throughout the week, with occasional breaks because of weather and concerns about road safety.

It’s unclear if the People’s Convoy will again bring its protest into D.C. or hold a permitted demonstration in the future.