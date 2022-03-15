The convoy has been headquartered at the Hagerstown Speedway in Washington County, Md. The truckers and their supporters have been coming in on I-270 and making their way around the Capital Beltway for a week and a half. But they initially did not try to take any of the roadways inside the Beltway, until Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to continue to do that route every single morning at this point because obviously is scares the crap out of the them,” convoy organizer Brian Brase told the truckers’ Tuesday morning meeting.

The convoy on Monday entered the District via the 14th Street Bridge on I-395 amid a near-standstill, then continued to I-695 before crossing the Anacostia River and returning to the Beltway. Police blocked exits into downtown Washington, and highway traffic that already was heavy only worsened with the convoy’s arrival.

Advertisement

These traffic control tactics may be used again, according to an alert from D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Due to demonstration activity expected on highways in and around the DC today, motorists should expect potential traffic delays,” the alert reads. D.C. police "is prepared to implement traffic control measures, including rolling road closures, as needed.”

Some of the convoy had traveled across the country to protest, beginning their journey on Feb. 23 in Adelanto, Calif., outside Los Angeles. Organizers and convoy members talked about Monday’s convoy as a “win,” saying it included 258 cars, 68 motor homes and 95 trucks. At a meeting Monday night, the group focused on police efforts to block exits on I-395, and how it emphasized the traffic backup.

“Since they didn’t want to seem to trust us on what we told them we were going to do, and they screwed everybody else’s life up today, we just might do what we want to do from now on,” convoy organizer Mike Landis said Monday night. “Way to create some traffic,” he told the protesters.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Convoy leaders say they want to hold lawmakers accountable for the government’s pandemic responses, voicing frustrations over vaccination requirements for health workers, federal employees and military personnel intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Although many pandemic-related restrictions at state and local levels have been blocked or rescinded, convoy organizers have rallied supporters by calling mandates an infringement on their freedoms.