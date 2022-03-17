The grading system is in the spotlight as states begin to rev up spending from the $1 trillion infrastructure law, which allocates about one-third of its funding toward roads. Critics say the measures have delivered little accountability and illustrate the limits of federal authority at a moment when each state is about to receive a financial windfall.

“They are judged on whatever target they wish,” said Beth Osborne, director of the advocacy organization Transportation for America. “And even when they miss that, they are often found in compliance, avoiding a sanction that is hardly a sanction.”

The lengths the U.S. Transportation Department can go in shaping how states spend money has emerged as a flash point in the implementation of the infrastructure package. A Federal Highway Administration memo setting goals for the money urges states to consider how they will meet existing targets before taking on new projects. But the agency’s efforts to establish priorities have stoked concerns among Republicans and state highway officials, who argue those decisions are best made outside Washington.

When the highway administration conducted its most recent performance reviews, covering 2019 and 2020, it often graded states as having made progress even when they performed worse than in previous years. The most recent disclosures show that four states hit all 11 of their targets, yet no state made actual improvements across the board. In reality, 34 states slid backward on at least half of the measures that federal officials track.

The system remains in place as new infrastructure money starts to flow, even as the Transportation Department says it plans to revisit the process. Officials have shared few details of what changes they might consider. A public notice outlining the plan says any changes “would provide for greater opportunities for meaningful safety performance targets and outcomes.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg referred to the memo’s language during a recent Senate hearing, conceding that his agency doesn’t have the power to require that states commit money toward meeting the goals, but that “we still believe it’s a good thing for a state to achieve its performance targets.”

Republican leaders and state transportation officials have pushed back on the department’s approach. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), one of the architects of the highway provisions in the infrastructure package, questioned Buttigieg’s position at the hearing, saying states “have an opportunity with the bipartisan infrastructure package to really build more.”

The fight over the memo, which has no legal force, illustrates how states guard their ability to set their own transportation funding priorities. The federal government has little direct control over what states build, handing over money in the form of huge grants. Supporters of the system say it allows state officials to experiment and to address the specific needs of their communities, while critics argue it’s difficult to craft a national agenda around safety or climate change goals — priorities for the Biden administration.

“The federal highway policies are about as federalist as you can get,” said Adie Tomer, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who analyzed how the infrastructure bill allocates money. “The states do have extreme amounts of independent authority here.”

Of $361 billion for roads and bridges in the legislation, nine out of every 10 dollars will be sent to state transportation departments — ranging from $5 billion a year for Texas to $219 million for New Hampshire. The District will get about $211 million.

The law does not require that money go to repairing aging or dangerous infrastructure, leaving those spending decisions to state transportation leaders. For example, although the law created a $27.5 billion bridge program, it doesn’t require states to spend the money on fixing bridges.

Some programs come with stricter rules. States will have to spend billions on electric-vehicle charging and other projects designed to reduce emissions and protect roads against the effects of climate change. And states where cyclists and pedestrians account for more than 15 percent of road deaths will be required to dedicate funding to their safety.

But the sums covered by those rules are dwarfed by the main grant programs that target roads and give wide latitude to states. The target-setting system was established to bring accountability for the results that states achieve with that federal money.

During the Obama administration, federal transportation officials settled on five safety goals, four measures of road and bridge conditions, and two measures of reliability. When the rules were being written, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) — along with state transportation departments and other lobby groups — said state leaders needed the freedom to set declining performance goals, calling it an “essential point.”

The highway administration concluded it had no legal authority to approve or disapprove a state’s goals, saying they were free to “establish targets that have performance holding steady or, declining targets.”

On safety measures, states can set targets that call for more deaths and injuries than in previous years, then they only have to meet four of the five goals for “significant progress.” On those terms, 22 states made progress on safety when grading themselves against an average of the past five years, but only eight logged actual safety improvements across four or more of the measures.

Kevin DeGood, director of infrastructure at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, said the current system provides transparency but leaves the Federal Highway Administration with little influence.

“It’s the difference between naming and shaming, and authority in law to penalize,” he said.

There are two broad philosophies states use when setting targets, experts say. Some use them as markers of their aspirations, setting goals that would equate to real-world improvements. Others look at their resources and past performance, then try to assess what they expect will happen.

Matt Hardy, program director for planning and performance management at AASHTO, said states also have to consider what they can accomplish year-to-year, rather than focusing on a long-range goal.

“States want to set targets that they can somehow reach and attain, but the complexity is that they’re very short-term targets,” he said.

The District made progress on fewer measures than any state, only improving the proportion of bridges classified as being in good condition. (The District Department of Transportation disputes how the condition of its road surfaces is being measured.)

The city’s targets also highlight how wide the gap between aspirations and more realistic expectations reflected in the targets can become. The District has a Vision Zero policy that calls for eliminating traffic deaths by 2024, yet the goals it submitted to the highway administration in recent years targeted higher numbers of deaths and injuries in 2021 compared with 2019.

Everett Lott, the District’s transportation director, said the new funding in the infrastructure package would help to boost safety on D.C. roads.

“DDOT is fully committed and will continue to strive for the goal of zero traffic deaths,” Lott said in a statement. “The projected funding from the infrastructure bill will help us improve and accelerate our comprehensive safety strategies and safety initiatives across the city.”

The best-performing state was Rhode Island, making gains on nine of the target areas.

Charles St. Martin, a spokesman for the state’s transportation department, said success was the result of efforts that began with legislation in 2016 that funded road repairs. St. Martin said the new approach did away with selecting projects “by a random and political process,” replacing it with a data-driven 10-year plan.

The Federal Highway Administration defended its approach to setting targets, saying in a statement that it “has been successful in increasing the accountability and transparency of the federal-aid highway program and in helping state departments of transportation make better project decisions based on performance planning and programming.”

The U.S. Transportation Department, however, recently indicated it intends to revisit the approach. A road safety plan that Buttigieg released early this year says the department will consider revising its rules to “ensure that State safety performance targets demonstrate constant or improved performance for each safety performance measure.”

The idea of setting targets could also grow. The infrastructure memo says states should be ready to consider “new performance targets established” by the highway administration. The department’s third-highest-ranking official, Carlos Monje Jr., has said it is looking at setting targets for greenhouse gas emissions — an idea pursued by the Obama administration but pulled by former president Donald Trump.