Investigators said the 2007 Dodge pickup’s left front tire, which was a spare, blew out, which pulled the truck across the centerline of Highway FM 1788 in Andrews County, in West Texas. NTSB officials did not say why the teen was behind the wheel.

The speed limit on the two-lane rural road is 75 mph and the crash caused an extensive fire, according to federal safety investigators. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said that the destruction was immense. Specialists will try to determine precise speed data from the vehicles as part of the agency’s investigation.

“It was very clearly a high-speed, head-on collision between two heavy vehicles,” Landsberg said. “We will be looking to download the vehicle recorders if they've survived.”

He said specialists in highway design, human and vehicle performance, crash survivability and toxicology are gathering information as part of the investigation of factors that caused the crash.

“We’ll be looking at the licensing procedures of the drivers to see what their background is,” Landsberg said.

Landsberg said it appears that some of the bus passengers were not wearing seat belts and at least one was ejected from the Ford Transit.

The men’s and women’s golf teams were returning to their campus in Hobbs, N.M., after a competition in Midland, Tex., according to university, which said in a statement that the school community was shocked and in mourning. The school set up a fund to support the victims and their families.

“Please continue to pray for our families, students, coaches, staff, campus and community as we get through this difficult time,” the university’s director of athletics, Steve Appel, said in a statement.

Landsberg decried the heavy death toll on U.S. roads, where federal officials said 38,824 people were killed in 2020.

“On a nationwide basis, unfortunately, we see way too much of this kind of problem, and for a variety of reasons,” he said. “Sometimes it’s DUI. Sometimes it’s distracted driving. Sometimes it’s excessive speed. Sometimes it’s all of the above.”