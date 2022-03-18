Under the proposed rule, airlines would have to ensure that at least one lavatory on new single-aisle aircraft with 125 or more passenger seats be large enough for a passenger with a disability to access it with the help of an assistant, if needed, and to exit the restroom using the aircraft’s onboard wheelchair.

“Far too often, travelers with disabilities don’t have the opportunity to fly to their destinations because they can’t access the lavatories on most airplanes,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement that accompanied Friday’s announcement. “This rule would make airplane lavatories more accessible for passengers with disabilities, and bring us one step closer to the day when air travel is possible for everyone.”

As part of the rulemaking process, the department also is seeking to speed the time frame when the rule would take effect. Under an agreement reached in 2016, the proposed rule would apply to aircraft ordered 18 years after the effective date of the final rule or delivered 20 years after the effective date of the final rule. However, the department is seeking comment on whether the improvements could be implemented more quickly than proposed.

“Paralyzed Veterans of America has been waiting for access to lavatories on single aisle aircraft for people with mobility disabilities since the passage of the Air Carrier Access Act nearly 36 years ago,” Charles Brown, organization’s national president, said in another statement accompanying the announcement. “We cannot underscore the importance of having dignified access to lavatories for our physical health and well-being, and we must have lavatory access as soon as possible.”

In 2018, the organization filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit asking the court to force the government to restart efforts to make bathrooms on single-aisle aircraft accessible to those with disabilities.

Airplanes, unlike other modes of transportation, are not subject to accessibility rules spelled out in the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. Instead, the industry follows rules specified in the Air Carrier Access Act, which was passed by Congress in 1986.

The law requires widebody aircraft to be equipped with accessible bathrooms, but it does not require such accommodations on single-aisle aircraft, such as Boeing’s 737, one of the most widely used commercial jetliners.

The push for more accessible bathrooms comes at a time when personal space on airplanes is shrinking. Lavatories on some of the newer models of Boeing’s 737 are now 24 inches wide, which can free up space for as many as six additional seats. Many airlines are also retrofitting older planes with the smaller lavatories in hopes of maximizing revenue.

