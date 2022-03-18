The Virginia Department of Transportation said backups stretched for a mile into Arlington, while traffic was also slow in the District along interstates 395 and 695.
The convoy, marshaled to protest pandemic restrictions, has been in the area for two weeks. It began by making circuits around the Beltway, having relatively little effect on travel. But this week, truck drivers and their supporters began to make their way into the District, causing repeated disruptions.
Convoy leaders said earlier in the week they had no plans to exit the highway onto city streets, although some truck have been spotted in the city in recent days. Police have been closing interstate exits to keep trucks moving through.
The convoy has its headquarters at the Hagerstown Speedway, with its earlier members having journeyed across the country. It’s main focus is removing pandemic rules, which have largely been lifted, but its members have also championed a broader set of right-wing causes.
Expect heavy traffic, delays, road closures along Inbound 395 from Virginia into Washington, DC due to the Trucker Convoy.— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) March 18, 2022
⛔ Inbound 14th Street Bridge Toll Road (HOV)
⛔ Inbound 395 at Exit 3 to 12th Street Tunnel
⛔ Eastbound on Maine Avenue at the split to I-395 split/Wharf