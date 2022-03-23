Parking restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 9th Street NW will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from about 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
• Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 23rd Street NW
• 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW
• E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW
• 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
• Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW
• Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW
• Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW
• 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW
• Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW
• North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NE
• K Street NE from North Capitol Street to 4th Street NE
• H Street from 4th Street to 13th Street NE
• 13th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue NE
• C Street from 13th Street to 22nd Street NE