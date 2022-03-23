UPDATE

The D.C. police have updated their advisory to include an additional street closure.

The Rock 'n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K are set to take place Saturday, closing streets and disrupting traffic, parking and transit across the city. Organizers say they expect about 12,000 runners and thousands of spectators.

The half marathon is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Constitution Avenue and 14th Street NW, and the 5K race will start at 8 a.m. at 22nd Street SE at RFK Stadium.

Parking restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 9th Street NW will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from about 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

• Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 23rd Street NW

• 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street NW

• E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street NW

• 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

• Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road NW

• Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street NW

• Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street NW

• 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street NW

• Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

• North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street NE

• K Street NE from North Capitol Street to 4th Street NE

• 4th Street NE from K Street to H Street NE

• H Street from 4th Street to 13th Street NE

• 13th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue NE

• C Street from 13th Street to 22nd Street NE