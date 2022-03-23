Story continues below advertisement

The $1 billion available this year is a tiny slice of the infrastructure legislation’s $1 trillion total, but it’s money that could be used to advance projects that officials say could serve as examples of the package’s impact.

The Transportation Department is making another $1.9 billion available through two other programs. The agency will allow applicants to submit a single application to all three, a bid to make it easier for local leaders to access federal funding and give officials in Washington a better sense of the aspirations held by communities around the country.

“Under this approach and with a major infusion of new funding, we have the capacity to green-light more transformational projects,” Buttigieg said.

The deadline for applications is in two months. Buttigieg said he expect to announce winners by the fall.

The infrastructure package, signed into law by President Biden last year, significantly expanded the Transportation Department’s discretionary grant programs, giving Buttigieg unusual authority to select projects that align with the administration’s priorities on safety, the environment and racial equity. But even with the new funds, the department is likely to find the programs oversubscribed: It received $10 billion in proposals last year for Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, one of the three that opened for applications Wednesday.

Last year’s $900 million in funding was shared among 24 projects in 18 states, providing an early glimpse at how the new administration’s priorities were shaping successful applications. Winning projects in the freight-focused program included $92 million to overhaul the road system in Wenatchee, Wash., and $70 million to expand a highway interchange near Indianapolis. They also included $18 million to blunt the harmful effects of truck traffic in Los Angeles neighborhoods.

The infrastructure bill expanded the program to $1.55 billion this year.

Mitch Landrieu, the president’s infrastructure coordinator, said he knows from his previous work as mayor of New Orleans and lieutenant governor of Louisiana “how incredibly hard it is for communities to raise sufficient money to get really big projects done.”

But in an era when the price tag for single infrastructure projects can run to billions of dollars, even the Mega programfund will probably support only a small number of proposals. This year’s $1 billion will be split into two pots: half for projects forecast to cost between $100 million and $500 million — totals that would include state and local contributions — and half for those costing more than $500 million. Applicants will also be able to secure funding for multiple years.

A $2.7 billion replacement of the Brent Spence Bridge between Ohio and Kentucky is often regarded as a likely beneficiary of the new funding. The governors of the two states said in February they are looking for $2 billion in federal assistance for the project.

Buttigieg has said the Gateway Program, a bridge and tunnel system connecting New York and New Jersey, could also be eligible. Officials involved in the project have said its initial phases are already funded, but subsequent work could benefit from additional federal help.

The third program launching Wednesday provides $300 million for projects in rural areas, aimed at roads, bridges and tunnels to help move freight or improve safety.