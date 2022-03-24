The Scope It Out 5K race will be held Sunday in Washington, closing streets and disrupting traffic for the morning. The race, organized by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue and 13th Street NW.

According to a D.C. police traffic advisory, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Sunday from approximately 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

• Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street NW

• 13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

• 12th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue NW

• 11th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

• 10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

• Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street and 9th Street NW

• 9th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue NW

• D Street between 8th Street and 9th Street NW

• 7th Street between Indiana Avenue and Constitution Avenue NW

• 6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW

• Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street NW

• 3rd Street between Virginia Avenue SW and Constitution Avenue NW

• Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue and 7th Street SW

• 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Virginia Avenue SW

• 6th Street between Independence Avenue SW and Maryland Avenue SW

• C Street between 2nd Street and 6th Street SW

• D Street between 2nd Street and 4th Street SW