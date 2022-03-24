The plan, announced during a Metro board meeting Thursday, has been in the works for three months but offers no cause or solution for the mysterious defect that has plagued the wheels of nearly two dozen 7000-series cars, forcing all 748 out of service. The proposal is Metro’s most detailed accounting yet of how the agency hopes to begin emerging from its biggest crisis in seven years, coming amid reduced public confidence and a pandemic that has battered its finances.

The new proposal doesn’t provide immediate service upgrades but relies instead on adding trains over several months eventually to reduce wait times that are frustrating commuters. Metro had previously said the 7000 series would not return to service before April.

Faced with trains and stations becoming increasingly busy — as well as the task this year of opening the nearly 11-mile, six-station Silver Line extension — Metrorail is hoping for the quick approval of its regulatory agency for an automated wheel screening system to test and reinstate the 7000-series cars. Metro also expects to continue adding older trains to the fleet.

If the plan wins the support of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the transit agency would reduce Green and Yellow line waits to 15 minutes by May with an influx of older trains, while gradually phasing the 7000 series back into service this summer. By the end of summer, transit officials said, the returning cars would help to reduce waits on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines to 15 minutes, with less time at stations served by multiple lines. Those wait times are comparable to off-peak frequencies before the pandemic.

“As Congressional and regional leaders have made clear, our ability to work together toward our common goal is crucial as our customers, businesses, employers, and governments are counting on us to get back to work and restore normalcy following the worst public health crisis in a generation,” Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said in a letter laying out the plan to the safety commission, the independent agency that suspended the use of the 7000-series cars.

The suspension of Metro’s most advanced and previously most reliable cars has challenged the agency at a time when ridership and revenue continue to suffer from the prevalence of telework. Still, demand is high among riders for frequent and reliable service as passengers seek social distancing onboard and the shorter wait times to which they were accustomed to before the pandemic.

Trains that had been running at 20 percent of pre-pandemic levels have recently been carrying more passengers, creating standing-room conditions during peak hours, partly because of the limited number of trains in the system. On Tuesday, Metrorail reported about 245,000 trips, the biggest daily total since the pandemic began and nearly 40 percent of early-2020 levels.

On Tuesday, March 22, about 245,000 trips were taken on Metrorail, the highest ridership recorded since the pandemic began. Welcome back! 👋#wmata — Metro (@wmata) March 23, 2022

Metro is the nation’s third-largest rail transit system, with a fleet of about 1,200 rail cars. The 7000 series cars, built by Kawasaki Rail, entered service in 2015 at a cost of about $2 million apiece.

Metro’s recent troubles began when a National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the Blue Line derailment revealed that wheels on one car had shifted two inches farther apart, causing them to slip from the track. Investigators ordered emergency inspections of the fleet and learned that a small number of cases had been found during routine inspections as early as 2017Then, last year, occurrences of the flaw grew significantly.

The safety commission suspended use of the 7000 series until Metro could prove it had solved the problem or could operate the trains safely. In December, the safety commission lifted its suspension, allowing Metro to use the cars under a plan that would monitor the wheels for increased spacing or shifting through daily inspections.

But the commission reimposed the suspension about two weeks later, when inspectors learned that Metro was not following its plan. Metro also determined that hand-measuring the spacing between wheels daily was unfeasible because of staff time and the precision of measuring tools required.

Transit officials at the time said they would take three months to search for the cause of the malfunction while also scouring the railroad industry for technology that could perform the measurements more exactly and efficiently.

In prepared remarks to the Metro board obtained before Thursday’s meeting, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said the cause of the defect continues to elude Metro’s engineers and experts, who suspect a mix of factors. Wiedefeld said Metro’s investigation is in a testing phase that includes recreating operational conditions that might shed light on the flaw. In April, he said, tests will be run in Pennsylvania at ORX, the company that installed the rail cars’ wheel trucks.

“As the cause appears to be a combination of factors, I do not expect a near term solution,” Wiedefeld said in the remarks.

With ridership, road congestion and gas prices rising, Wiedefeld said Metro’s immediate strategy to head off crowding on the trains involves restoring 50 of its 6000-series cars, which are mostly unavailable since the model was taken out of service in November 2020 because of multiple train separations.

The transit system has rebuilt much of the “coupler” system, and it began slowly phasing in the cars in October. Wiedefeld said Metro hopes to have the 50 additional cars back in service by May, if the safety commission certifies them. The cars would provide an additional seven or eight six-car trains, on top of at least 50 that Metro has in service.

At the same time, Wiedefeld said, Metro will work toward getting the safety commission’s approval for a digital gauge to measure wheelsets that Metro plans to use along with three automatic wayside inspection stations. The stations, which will be installed along the track in the coming weeks, take measurements as trains pass.

Metro plans to use both the automatic and manual measurement methods until it can slowly shift fully to the automatic measurements.