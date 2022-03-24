Prosecutors accused Forkner of misleading FAA regulators about the amount of training pilots would need to fly the Max. The FAA required only brief computer-based training for pilots instead of more extensive practice in simulators that could have cost Boeing up to $1 million per plane.

Defense lawyers said Boeing engineers did not tell Forkner about changes to the flight software, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). The lawyers said Forkner was a scapegoat for Boeing and FAA officials who sought to avoid blame after the Max crashes, which killed more than 340 people.

“We are very grateful that this jury and judge were so smart, so fair, so independent, that they saw through it,” defense attorney David Gerger said after the verdict.

Justice Department spokesman Joshua Stueve said the department stands by its investigation and prosecution of the case. “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s verdict,” he said.

Testimony in the trial lasted less than three days, after jury selection and opening statements by lawyers Friday evening. Forkner did not testify. The defense called only one witness, a current Boeing pilot, who testified for about one hour.

In late 2016, federal prosecutors said, Forkner discovered information about an important change made to the MCAS that he decided not to share with the FAA. As a result, prosecutors said, the manual that instructs pilots how to maneuver the Max did not contain critical information to understand it.

In October 2018, a 737 Max operating as Lion Air Flight 610 crashed near Jakarta, Indonesia, after the automated MCAS system kept on forcing the nose of the plane down, overpowering pilots who were unable to right the aircraft, crash investigators said. While that investigation into the MCAS system was underway, a second 737 Max operating as Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, crashed minutes after it had taken off from Addis Ababa.

After the crashes, probes by congressional investigators, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Department of Transportation’s internal watchdog documented problems in the federal government’s continued oversight of operations and management at Boeing.

House Transportation Committee investigators said the crashes “were the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing’s engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing’s management” as well as “grossly insufficient” government oversight by the FAA.

In January, Boeing agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion as part of a settlement agreement with the Justice Department, which alleged that company employees had engaged with “fraudulent and deceptive conduct” concerning the latest Boeing 737 Max planes.

The FAA gives key manufacturers such as Boeing broad responsibility for overseeing the safety of their aircraft. That system’s weaknesses became a focus of criticism in Congress, which late last year passed legislation meant to tighten oversight.

Forkner’s trail of messages and emails made him a target for investigators and provided a revealing look at Boeing. In a 2016 email, Forkner told an FAA official he would be “jedi-mind tricking regulators” around the world into accepting a lower level of training for pilots on the new plane.

An FAA official who worked with Forkner, Stacey Klein, testified that Forkner lied to her that MCAS would never activate during normal airline use, only in certain high-speed situations that pilots would never encounter. Forkner’s lawyers said Boeing engineers did not tell him that the scope of the system had been expanded, and that he told Klein what he knew.

The charges against Forkner included two counts of fraud involving aircraft parts in interstate commerce and four counts of wire fraud. The most serious federal charge could have carried a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.