TSA officials notified Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. It was the eighth gun found at National this year.

“I strongly recommend that any traveler who owns a personal firearm positively confirm where it is stored before departing from home,” John Busch, the TSA’s federal security director at National Airport, said in a statement.

Despite rules that prohibit passengers from carrying firearms on flights, it continues to happen at U.S. airports. Those caught with guns at airport security checkpoints can face civil penalties that can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on the circumstances. TSA officials say most of the guns that are found are loaded.