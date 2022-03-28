Riders on Metro should expect delays Monday morning on two lines — the Red and the Orange — due to a power and switch problem, respectively.

It was not immediately known how long the delays would last or what caused the troubles.

On Twitter, Metro said trains were sharing a track on the Orange Line between the Vienna and West Falls Church stops because of a switch problem at the Dunn Loring station. The delays are in both directions of the line.

On the Red Line, trains are sharing a track between the Wheaton and Forest Glen stations because of a power outage at the Wheaton stop. The delays are also in both directions of the line, officials said.

This story will be updated.