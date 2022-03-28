Metro officials said an earlier power problem on the Red Line has been resolved but delays remain on the Orange Line.

Trains on the Red Line had been sharing a track on part of the line after troubles with power at the Wheaton station. Just before 8 a.m., Metro said on Twitter that trains were no longer sharing a track and that normal service had resumed, although some minor delays may remain.

But there was still a delay on the Orange Line after a track problem at the Dunn Loring station. Trains continued to share a track between the Vienna and West Falls Church stations. The delays are in both directions of the line, and it’s not clear how long they will last.

Earlier in the morning, Metro officials had said on Twitter that the problem on the Orange Line was because of a switch.

