UPDATED: Red Line Alert: No longer single tracking, residual delays in both directions due to an earlier power problem at Wheaton.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 28, 2022
But there was still a delay on the Orange Line after a track problem at the Dunn Loring station. Trains continued to share a track between the Vienna and West Falls Church stations. The delays are in both directions of the line, and it’s not clear how long they will last.
Earlier in the morning, Metro officials had said on Twitter that the problem on the Orange Line was because of a switch.
UPDATED: Orange Line Alert: Trains are single tracking between Vienna & West Falls Church due to a track problem at Dunn Loring. Expect delays in both directions.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 28, 2022
This story will be updated.