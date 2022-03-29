The cockpit voice recorder can illuminate conversations among pilots and crew members, while the digital flight data recorder provides a moment-by-moment accounting of the plane’s systems and performance. The crash killed all 132 people on board.

China has made major improvements in its aviation safety system in recent decades. Experts say the type of Boeing jet that went down, the 737-800, is widely flown internationally and has a strong safety record.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

China has strict pandemic-related protocols, including requirements for extended quarantines for those arriving from overseas. U.S. and Chinese negotiators are still discussing the protocols that will govern travel by U.S. investigators, as well as other logistics, according to the NTSB. Those details should be worked out before the team leaves for China, according to agency officials.