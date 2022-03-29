A tractor-trailer crash closed northbound Interstate 95 on Tuesday for more than an hour at the Prince George’s County and Howard County line, bringing extensive delays.

All northbound lanes were closed in the Laurel area at the Patuxent River, which separates the two counties. The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m.

Authorities began to reopen the lanes about 11:40 a.m.

Northbound traffic was backed up the Intercounty Connector as vehicles were being turned around to the southbound lanes. The highway’s southbound lanes remained open.