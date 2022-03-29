The project seemed to reach a milestone when the airports authority declared it had finished a rail yard in December. But last week, Metro officials said three “no-go” issues continue to stand in the way of the transit agency taking possession of the line.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said last week at a Metro board meeting that the latest issues will push back a possible opening until at least July.

The House members cited his update in urging MWAA to address the incomplete tasks in a “timely manner.” The lawmakers noted some of the issues “have been known about for months.”

“To that end, we request that you share with us what expectations for timely resolution of these items you have conveyed to your contractors and how those expectations are being enforced,” they wrote.

The extension has long been viewed as an economic boon for Northern Virginia, attracting tech companies and other businesses to build offices along the line.

“Phase 2 of the Silver Line presents a major opportunity for the continued growth and development of our region, and we look forward to the swift completion of a system that is safe, reliable, and built to last,” the House members wrote.

The letter was sent to John E. Potter, MWAA’s president and chief executive, and MWAA board Chairman William Sudow. MWAA spokeswoman Marcia McAllister said Tuesday that contractors have been working on a daily basis with Metro to ensure the issues are resolved.