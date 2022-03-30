Metro’s contract stipulated that its 8000-series cars must be built in the Mid-Atlantic region, which created a coveted opportunity for jurisdictions seeking skilled and increasingly rare manufacturing jobs. The company said this week that it worked with multiple counties in Maryland and Virginia, but in the end, the Maryland site was the only space available to fit the needs of the plant.

The location is expected to become a Northeastern hub for the company, which plans to assemble trains, trams, rail cars and other rail vehicles as it expands in a U.S. market that has no major subway car manufacturers. Metro’s contract with Hitachi also includes an option for up to 800 rail cars.

Maryland learned of Hitachi Rail’s search in January 2021 after a broker for the company contacted the state’s Department of Commerce, said department spokeswoman Karen Glenn Hood. The broker didn’t initially disclose the company until discussions progressed, at which point a Hitachi Rail consultant and the state began to discuss possible incentives, Glenn Hood said.

In May, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) made his pitch in a call to Hitachi Rail representatives, said Michael Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman.

Glenn Hood and Metro officials say the transit agency was not involved in the discussions.

The incentives would have applied to any Maryland site Hitachi Rail selected, Glenn Hood said. Ricci said the state had no preference in a site, adding that counties dealt directly with Hitachi during the search, with assistance from Commerce Department officials.

“Our goal was to get this factory in Maryland, and we were thrilled to achieve that objective,” Ricci said.

Hitachi officials said the search included sites in Maryland and Virginia.

The company told Virginia that it was out of the running early this year because it did not have a “shovel-ready” site, according to a former state official close to the company’s efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations. Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), declined to discuss any such proposals.

“For competitive reasons, we do not discuss confidential details of proposals that Virginia may or may not be competing for,” she said in a statement.

D.C. would be an unlikely location for such a plant because of space constraints, and city officials did not respond to a request for comment.

But in Maryland, the rail car maker, which has U.S. offices based in Pittsburgh, was offered a slate of incentives.

Lourdes Germán, executive director of the nonprofit Public Finance Initiative and a lecturer at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, said such incentives are a tool for governments to entice companies to keep future jobs within their borders.

“It seems like there is a commitment to growth in the region, really making this a business that’s not a kind of one-and-done under one contract, but actually they want to have a larger service mandate,” Germán said.

The incentive package, which is awaiting formal approval by the Commerce Department, Hitachi Rail and Washington County, includes a $1.6 million conditional loan based on job creation and capital expenditure. Hitachi Rail is also eligible for several tax credits, Glenn Hood said, including the More Jobs for Marylanders and the Job Creation tax credits.

The $1.6 million loan is based on Hitachi Rail spending $65 million to build the plant by the end of 2024, Glenn Hood said. The loan requires the creation of at least 400 jobs by the end of that year and maintaining that employee count for 10 years, which is the term of the loan.

The More Jobs for Marylanders tax credit requires businesses to offer job training or educational opportunities and a wage at least 120 percent of minimum wage. In return, manufacturing companies receive a credit against the state’s income tax of 5.75 percent, a credit against the state’s portion of the property tax, a refund of sales and use taxes, and a waiver of certain fees, according to the Commerce Department. The credits are available for 10 years.

The Job Creation tax credit offers up to $6,000 for every new job, as well as a tax credit that depends on the experience of people hired, the size of the business and employees staying at least one year, according to the state. Jobs must pay at least 150 percent of minimum wage. The tax credit expires in 2027.

By selecting Washington County, part of the state’s One Maryland tax credit program that prioritizes job growth in certain jurisdictions, Hitachi Rail also can earn up to $5 million in income tax credits for hiring at least 50 people to jobs that pay at least 120 percent of minimum wage.

Prince George’s County also had expressed interest in the factory. State Sen. Malcolm L. Augustine (D-Prince George’s) said he spoke with then-Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz last year, and she “made clear to me that the State did not express site preference,” Augustine said in an email.

He said Prince George’s was unable to make its pitch because the company did not return the county’s messages — a point he raised at a Metro board meeting last week.

He said county economic development officials told him last year that they presented “multiple viable sites with incentives” to Hitachi. The company, he said, “just stopped communicating until we were all blindsided by the proposed site announcement.”

David Iannucci, president of the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corp., said in a statement that his team had worked with a Hitachi representative since 2019 to assess sites within Prince George’s. He said the county worked with state Commerce Department officials on an “aggressive” incentive package.

“We understand that a different site was selected and recognize this is a key victory for our state,” he said.

Hitachi did not respond to requests for comment on outreach from Prince George’s.

State Commerce officials said the county also discussed offering property tax credits. The county administrator did not respond to requests for comment.

Hitachi officials did not say whether the incentives helped steer their decision. They said the 41-acre site near the Hopewell Valley Industrial Park was well-located, had good connections to rail markets across the Northeast and was about 90 minutes from Metro’s Greenbelt Rail Yard, where the rail cars will be delivered.

The company also said land availability was a factor. The plant will occupy the equivalent of five football fields, providing room to produce up to 20 rail cars each month and space for an 800-yard test track.