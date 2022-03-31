Delays also hit Boston’s Logan International Airport, Reagan National Airport outside Washington and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the agency said.

High winds also caused delays at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where the FAA reported an “aircraft emergency” had disrupted flights.

The agency said Delta Air Lines Flight 900, coming from Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, landed safely Thursday “after the crew reported a nose steering wheel issue” with the Airbus A319. The FAA said it would investigate the incident.

Alana Calmi, a spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said the flight crew radioed about landing gear issues and “emergency first responders had to tow the plane off the runway, which closed the runway for a short period of time.”