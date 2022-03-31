Officials in city government and its independent utility, D.C. Water, agree the disintegrated pre-World War II iron pipe is the likely culprit. But both say it’s not their problem to fix.

Story continues below advertisement

The gist of the feud: Whether the more than 88-year-old fixture is a stormwater sewer “pipe” long neglected by D.C. Water or a “culvert” long forgotten by the District Department of Transportation.

Lanphier, 71, a retired co-owner of a children’s boutique, said she’s so fed up with both the city and utility denying responsibility for months that she’s considering a lawsuit so a court can decide. Her lawyer estimates it will cost at least $50,000 to remove the leaking pipe and restore her yard and driveway.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t matter whose responsibility it is,” Lanphier said recently. “It’s not mine.”

Meanwhile, water continues to collect beneath her yard at Oregon and Nebraska avenues NW, leaving Lanphier to walk gingerly across the “spongy” soil as she wonders where it might cave in next.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think there are voids under this property now,” she said of her yard, while standing near one of the sinkholes.

Like many older cities, D.C. has struggled to replace and repair its aging infrastructure. The median age for its water and sewer pipes is about 80 years, with some dating to the Civil War, although D.C. Water insists the problem is a DDOT-controlled culvert.

Lanphier said the first sinkhole appeared in June. It emerged weeks after DDOT directed workers rebuilding Oregon Avenue NW in front of her home to cap the disintegrated pipe at the edge of her yard so it would no longer flow beneath the street. That caused water in the blocked pipe to back up beneath her yard and disturb the earth above, she said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

DDOT says the 2½-foot pipe was designed to carry a stream beneath roads as the upper Northwest neighborhood was built. However, the city has said it became part of the storm water system under D.C. Water’s responsibility when it was connected years ago to a larger sewer pipe beneath Nebraska Avenue, uphill from Lanphier’s home. From there, the city said, it carried excess storm water beneath her yard and Oregon Avenue before emptying into adjacent Rock Creek Park.

In rejecting Lanphier’s claim, the city said storm water has been backing up in the smaller pipe beneath her lot for 70 years, ever since the outlet for the larger storm water pipe apparently was blocked near the park during other road construction. Storm water eroded the smaller pipe for decades, until it “nearly completely deteriorated” and “significant voids” formed in the earth around it, according to a letter to Lanphier’s lawyer from Michael Krainak, general counsel for the city’s Office of Risk Management.

“D. C. Water is liable and financially responsible for its own legal obligations, including the damage to the property resulting from its failure to properly maintain its stormwater facility,” Krainak wrote.

DDOT referred an interview request to the Office of Risk Management. An office spokesman said Wednesday the agency was preparing a statement, but none had been received Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

D.C. Water says the pipe is a culvert installed sometime before 1934 to carry the earlier stream beneath streets. Maintaining the road system’s culverts, the utility says, falls to DDOT.

“D.C. Water does not own this culvert and does not have any maintenance responsibilities” for it, the utility said in a statement this week.

In its denial of Lanphier’s claim, the utility said a historical drawing shows the city had intended to have the culvert “abandoned” in 1949 by blocking it uphill from Lanphier’s house. However, that apparently was never done.

With the culvert remaining open, it was DDOT’s recent capping of it downhill from Lanphier’s home that “trapped water” beneath her yard and “was a precipitating factor” in the sinkholes, wrote Marc Battle, D.C. Water’s chief legal officer.

Part of Lanphier’s yard remains covered in steel plates, orange barrels and cones to prevent someone from falling into the gaping holes. She said she thinks the deepest hole is now about six feet across. She can’t tell how wide the other hole stretches because it juts beneath the concrete apron of her driveway.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She said she doesn’t think her house is at risk because the pipe is downhill from it and about 60 feet away.

Lanphier’s lawyer, John M. Clifford, said there’s an “imminent danger” the holes could spread and eventually connect, which would create a “chasm or moat” between Lanphier’s yard and the top of the pipe beneath Nebraska.

He said he thinks both the city and utility have some responsibility, and he hopes they might agree to share the repair and restoration costs. A lawsuit, he said, would be time consuming for Lanphier and potentially costly for taxpayers and D.C. Water customers.