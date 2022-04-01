“It takes everyone at Alaska to run a successful and reliable operation,” the airline said in a statement. “Today, we fell short. We’re grateful for all employees who are working hard to get our guests to where they need to go.”

The cancellations came as pilots were getting ready to picket in five cities, trying to rally support as they press for a new contract. The Air Line Pilots Association, the pilots’ union, described Friday’s labor action as “nondisruptive.” Union spokeswoman Corey Kuhn said picketing pilots were on their day off and there was no connection to the flight cancellations.

“Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand and take the steps necessary to ensure it attracted and retained pilots,” the union said in a statement. “Now, they’re trying to distract the public from their mismanagement and blame the pilots who helped save their company.”

Airlines across the industry have struggled to have sufficient staff available in recent months amid an uneven rebound during the pandemic. Airlines received billions of dollars in taxpayer aid, allowing them to pay pilots, flight attendants and other employees who stayed home when they had little work to do earlier in the pandemic.

The Alaska contract talks have been ongoing since 2019. The airline said it’s ready to meet the pilots’ priorities of better pay, more flexible schedules and job security.